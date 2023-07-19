D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $273,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $62.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

