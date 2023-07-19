D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $281,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.