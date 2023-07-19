D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $285,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

