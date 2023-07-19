D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $302,000 in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HEQT stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

