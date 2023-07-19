D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $83.68.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
