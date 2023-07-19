D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

