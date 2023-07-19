D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

