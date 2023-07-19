D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

