D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $843.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $847.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.