D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $158,312,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $218.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

