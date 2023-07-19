D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,246 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
