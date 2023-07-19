D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,246 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

