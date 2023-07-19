D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 4,435 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,435 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. TD Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.52.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $26,430,103. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

