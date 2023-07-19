D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 5,100 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.