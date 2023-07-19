D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

IT stock opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.65 and a 200-day moving average of $330.91. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.65 and a 12-month high of $374.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

