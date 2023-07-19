D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

