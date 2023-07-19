D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 1,169,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

MOS stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

