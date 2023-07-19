D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.