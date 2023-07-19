D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 113 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

