D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,205 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGT stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

