D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,700 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 158,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 503,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

