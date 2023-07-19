D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

