D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,977 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 514,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 586,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 317,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

