D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,255 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.66%. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.