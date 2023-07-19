D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 969 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.