D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 969 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.