D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 1.9 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.