D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $21,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $16,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

GH opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

