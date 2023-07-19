D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after buying an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after acquiring an additional 162,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.