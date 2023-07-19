D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trex were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

