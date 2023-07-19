Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

