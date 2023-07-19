Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $2,718,752.68 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,718,752.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $183,937.50.

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

