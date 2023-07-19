David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

