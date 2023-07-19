Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $431.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $300.82 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.