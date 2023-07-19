DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,626 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

