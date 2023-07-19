DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

AHH opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

