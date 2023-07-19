DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 20,000 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.2527 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

