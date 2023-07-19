DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -218.22 and a beta of 0.80. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

