DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 137.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 29.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Li Auto stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -218.22 and a beta of 0.80. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
