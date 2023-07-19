DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Cirrus Logic



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

