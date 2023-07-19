DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $115,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.