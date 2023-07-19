DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $223,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $934.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

