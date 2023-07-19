DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $224,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 324,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,843,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

