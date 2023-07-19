DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $245,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718 in the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

