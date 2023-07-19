DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $274,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Apartment Investment and Management

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.