DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

