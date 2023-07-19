Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

