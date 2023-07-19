Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $107.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

