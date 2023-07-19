Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

DELL stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.