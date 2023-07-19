Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.60.

DFS stock opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

