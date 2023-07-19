DMC Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 145,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

