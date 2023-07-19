DnB Asset Management AS Has $619.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $619,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.