Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 339,466 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

DBX stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 716,292 shares of company stock worth $18,187,391. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

